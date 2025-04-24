Tigres salvages a draw against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Juan Jose Purata scored a late equalizer as UANL Tigres salvaged a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals series.

Rodolfo Rotondi put the visitors ahead in the 68th minute and Purata leveled things up with a header in the 84th, on a cross from Juan Brunetta.

“It was a tough semifinal match against a great opponent,” Rotondi said. “The series is wide open, and we are going home to define it in front of our fans.”

Cruz Azul beat Club America in the previous round to progress to the semifinals for the first time since 2022 and now is aiming to equal its crosstown rival as the winningest club in the region with seven titles.

La Maquina is seeking its first regional crown since 2013-14 when they beat Tijuana.

Tigres, meanwhile, advanced over MLS LA Galaxy and is trying to capture their first CONCACAF title since 2020.

The second leg will be played next Thursday at the Olympic stadium in Mexico City.

In the other bracket, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will play against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a series that begins on Thursday.

