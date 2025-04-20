Frankfurt’s push for a Champions League spot held up in draw at Augsburg in Bundesliga

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — A last-second clearance from Cédric Zesiger rescued a point for Augsburg in a 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday that set back both teams’ efforts to qualify for European competition next season.

Frankfurt’s Ansgar Knauff seemed certain to score after dribbling past defender Zesiger and goalkeeper Finn Dahmen but Zesiger sprinted back and slid to block Knauff’s shot in front of an unguarded net.

Augsburg nearly took the win in the final minutes but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp reacted quickly to push Phillip Tietz’s shot around the post.

Frankfurt stays third but has won just four of 12 Bundesliga games since forward Omar Marmoush left for Manchester City in January as teams behind have gained ground. Augsburg is ninth and in a mid-table battle for the lower European places.

Later Sunday, Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund’s first game since its Champions League elimination. Bayer Leverkusen visits St. Pauli seeking a win to cut the gap to leader Bayern Munich. Four games remain after this weekend.

