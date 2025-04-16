Ducks head into matchup against the Jets on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (35-37-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (55-22-4, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -264, Ducks +215; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 29-7-4 in home games and 55-22-4 overall. The Jets are 26-12-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim is 14-19-7 on the road and 35-37-9 overall. The Ducks have committed 318 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Troy Terry led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 41 goals and 55 assists for the Jets. Alex Iafallo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press