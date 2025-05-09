Hoffenheim grabs a point at Wolfsburg to almost guarantee Bundesliga status View Photo

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Interim Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauer watched his new charges take the lead after just 18 seconds on Friday but Hoffenheim twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw and a point that almost guarantees its top-flight survival.

The result lifts Hoffenheim into 14th place in the 18-team Bundesliga with 32 points.

Heidenheim, which is third from bottom and currently occupying the relegation-playoff spot, has 26 points. It could draw level with Hoffenheim by winning its last two games — and Hoffenheim losing its final match — but Heidenheim has a worse goal difference.

St. Pauli is 15th with 31 points and Holstein Kiel 17th with 25 points. Both teams have two matches to play.

Last-placed Bochum is already relegated.

Very fast own-goal

Hoffenheim’s point came despite going behind to an own-goal that was the fastest in Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga history as Leo Østigård knocked Mohamed Amoura’s cross-cum-shot into his own net.

It was the perfect start for Bauer, the 42-year-old reserve coach who replaced Ralph Hasenhüttl for the last two games of the season.

However, Pavel Kadeřábek equalized with a fine volley after 34 minutes and although both teams scored late on – Jonas Wind putting Wolfsburg ahead after 82 minutes and Marius Bülter equalizing three minutes later – the result stayed the same.

Wolfsburg is now winless in its last nine games and remains in 12th place with 40 points.

