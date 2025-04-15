Seattle in action against Los Angeles after shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (47-24-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (35-40-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -111, Kraken -109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kraken knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.

Seattle is 12-11-2 against the Pacific Division and 35-40-6 overall. The Kraken have a 32-6-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 47-24-9 record overall and a 13-9-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a +49 scoring differential, with 242 total goals scored and 193 conceded.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 25 goals and 23 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 34 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored seven goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press