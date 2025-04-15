Sharks bring losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (47-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-49-12, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers as losers of 10 games in a row.

San Jose is 4-17-4 against the Pacific Division and 20-49-12 overall. The Sharks have allowed 307 goals while scoring 208 for a -99 scoring differential.

Edmonton has gone 47-29-5 overall with a 14-10-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 25-9-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 25 goals and 38 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-7-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press