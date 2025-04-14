Los Angeles visits Edmonton after Fiala’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (46-24-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (47-28-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Kings -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers after Kevin Fiala’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Kings’ 5-4 win.

Edmonton is 47-28-5 overall and 14-9-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 44-10-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 46-24-9 record overall and a 12-9-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a +44 scoring differential, with 237 total goals scored and 193 conceded.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 14 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 21 goals and 44 assists for the Kings. Fiala has scored eight goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press