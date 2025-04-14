Wild in action against the Ducks after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (35-37-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-30-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota has a 44-30-7 record overall and a 21-17-2 record in home games. The Wild have gone 15-5-4 in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has a 35-37-8 record overall and a 14-19-6 record in road games. The Ducks rank fourth in league play with 316 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-1. Marco Rossi scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 20 goals and 34 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press