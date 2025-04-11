Martinez and the San Jose Earthquakes visit Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (3-4-0, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -199, San Jose +475, Draw +342; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Josef Martinez leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring three goals against D.C. United.

LAFC is 2-4-0 in Western Conference play. LAFC has a 1-2-0 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. Martinez paces the highest-scoring team in MLS action with four goals. The Earthquakes have a league-leading 15 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored two goals for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has one goal and one assist.

Martinez has scored four goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Christian Arango has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 2.1 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press