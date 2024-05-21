ESPN reaches 4-year extension to carry England’s FA Cup in the U.S.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will carry England’s FA Cup in the U.S. through 2028 after reaching a four-year extension with England’s Football Association.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

ESPN has carried the tournament since 2018. The deal includes 79 matches per season streamed exclusively on ESPN+ as well as the season-opening FA Community Shield.

The 143-year old competition is the longest-running national knockout soccer competition in the world. Around 700 teams, from the very top with the Premier League to non-professional squads, compete in the tournament.

This season’s final will take place on Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium with Premier League champion Manchester City facing rival Manchester United for the second straight year. City won last year’s final 2-1 after it took the Premier League for the third straight year and before capturing its first Champions League title.

Last Sunday, Manchester City became the first team to win the Premier League four straight seasons.

ESPN also carries Germany and Spain’s domestic knockout tournaments on ESPN+.

