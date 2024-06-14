Sporting Kansas City takes road losing streak into game with the LA Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City (3-9-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-3-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -167, Sporting Kansas City +377, Draw +334; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the LA Galaxy aiming to break a five-game road skid.

The Galaxy are 7-2-5 in conference matchups. The Galaxy are third in the MLS with 95 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. The Galaxy are also fourth in MLS play with 30 goals.

Sporting KC is 2-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 10th in the MLS with 26 goals led by Erik Thommy with four.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has eight goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Thommy has scored four goals and added three assists for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 1-8-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Joseph Paintsil (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

Sporting KC: Danny Luis Flores Gonzales (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press