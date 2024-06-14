Cincinnati tries to continue road win streak against the San Jose Earthquakes

FC Cincinnati (10-3-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-11-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati +140, San Jose +170, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the San Jose Earthquakes aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

The Earthquakes are 2-4-1 at home. The Earthquakes have a 0-5-2 record when they score a single goal.

Cincinnati is 6-1-1 in road games. Cincinnati has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has seven goals and nine assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Kelsy has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-3-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

Cincinnati: Corey Baird (injured), Aaron Boupendza (injured), Alvas Powell (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press