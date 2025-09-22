Tory Horton returns punt 95 yards for TD and has TD catch in Seahawks’ 44-13 rout of Saints

Tory Horton returns punt 95 yards for TD and has TD catch in Seahawks’ 44-13 rout of Saints View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Tory Horton returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown — the longest punt return in Seahawks franchise history — and caught one of Sam Darnold’s two TD passes in Seattle’s 44-13 rout of the winless New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III ran for two TDs for the Seahawks (2-1), with the first set up by another big play on special teams. D’Anthony Bell blocked a punt by Kai Kroeger deep in New Orleans territory, and Walker’s 3-yard run gave Seattle a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Horton, who had his first career TD catch a week earlier in a 31-17 win at Pittsburgh, gave the Seahawks a 14-0 lead with his punt return midway through the first quarter. Early the second, Horton hauled in a 14-yard fade from Darnold to put Seattle ahead 28-3.

The Seahawks didn’t let up. Walker’s second short TD run capped a four-play, 76-yard drive that made it 35-3, and Jason Myers added a 56-yard field goal before halftime. Seattle led 38-6 at the break for the second-highest-scoring half in franchise history. For the Saints, it was the most points allowed in a half since they also gave up 38 in the second half of a 62-7 loss to Atlanta on Sept. 16, 1973.

After opening the season with two straight one-score losses, first-year coach Kellen Moore’s Saints (0-3) were overwhelmed at Lumen Field. New Orleans did not reach the end zone until the beginning of the fourth quarter, when Spencer Rattler found backup tight end Jack Stoll for a 13-yard touchdown.

The second-year quarterback fell to 0-9 as a starter, and the Saints lost their seventh straight dating to last season. He threw for 218 yards with one interception.

Bell’s blocked put ended a streak of 233 straight regular-season games for the Saints without allowing one, the second-longest streak since at least 1960.

Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five catches for 96 yards and a score, and Darnold was an efficient 14 of 18 for 218 yards, finishing with a QB rating of 154.2.

Injuries

Saints safety Justin Reid was evaluated for a concussion in the first half but returned.

Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not play. Safeties Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori and running back Zach Charbonnet also sat out.

Up next

Saints: Visit Buffalo next Sunday.

Seahawks: Visit Arizona next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer