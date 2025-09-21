Chargers’ Najee Harris injures ankle during non-contact play against Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris hurt his left ankle on a non-contact play in the second quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Harris took a step forward from the backfield as the play began and immediately went down with 5:02 remaining. He had to be helped off the field and was ruled out by the Chargers. He had six carries for 28 yards.

Harris missed training camp after suffering an eye injury in a July 4 fireworks mishap in Northern California. He said his eyesight wasn’t affected and called it a “superficial” injury. He played in the Chargers’ first two wins over Kansas City and Las Vegas.

Chargers guard Mekhi Becton sustained a concussion in the second quarter and did not return.

