Pineiro's last-second field goal lifts 49ers to thrilling 16-15 win over Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Recently signed kicker Eddy Pineiro made a 35-yard field goal on the final play to give the San Francisco 49ers a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals for their third straight win to open the season.

San Francisco (3-0) overcame an injury to Nick Bosa, the absence of starting quarterback Brock Purdy and a tiebreaking safety allowed with 3:15 to play to eke out the win.

Rookie Upton Stout broke up a pass to Zay Jones on third down after the safety to force a punt by Arizona (2-1) and Mac Jones then calmly led a game-winning drive.

He took over at his 20 with 1:46 to play and completed five passes for 59 yards to get the Niners in position for the game-winning kick. Pineiro, who was signed after Jake Moody missed two field goals in the opener, calmly delivered to set off a celebration.

The Cardinals had taken the lead when Calais Campbell forced a holding penalty in the end zone by Dominick Puni for the first tiebreaking safety in the fourth quarter in nearly 11 years but couldn’t close it out.

After both teams were held to just a pair of field goals in the first three quarters, they traded 1-yard TD passes in the fourth with Jones giving San Francisco the lead with his pass to Kyle Juszczyk and Kyler Murray tying it at 13 with 8:37 to play with a TD pass to Trey McBride.

Both teams missed good chances to get in the end zone in the third quarter. Emari Demercado dropped a third down pass near the goal line, forcing Arizona to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 6.

The Niners responded and drove down the field but Christian McCaffrey got stopped for no gain on third down from the 1 and Jones pass to McCaffrey on fourth down was broken up by Mack Wilson.

Injuries

Cardinals: Running back James Conner was carted off the field in the third quarter with what looked like a significant ankle injury.

49ers: Bosa left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Up next

Cardinals: Arizona hosts Seattle on Thursday night.

49ers: San Francisco hosts Jacksonville on Sunday.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer