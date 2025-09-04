Fox Sports’ NFL pregame show will head to Kansas City for Week 2 Super Bowl rematch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports’ “NFL Sunday” pregame show will go on the road for the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Fox’s pregame show on Sept. 14 will be two hours, starting at 11 a.m. EDT from KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will then head to Arrowhead Stadium for halftime and postgame segments the remainder of the day.

Fox gets the Super Bowl rematch after having Super Bowl 59, when the Eagles rolled to a 40-22 victory. The NFL typically schedules the rematch on a different network than the one that had the Super Bowl.

