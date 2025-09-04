LT Alaric Jackson to play in Rams’ opener after treating blood clot issues that left him ‘in shock’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over the past six months, Alaric Jackson went from the high of a life-changing contract extension to the low of a potentially career-threatening problem with blood clots.

With his latest health issue sorted, the Rams’ starting left tackle is grateful to be back in practice this week with his teammates — and he’s planning to play when Los Angeles hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“I was kind of in shock, honestly, for a while,” Jackson said Wednesday in his first public comments about the setback. “I’m in a good space now about it, (but) I thought I was done (playing) for a little bit, at least.”

Jackson missed all of training camp and the preseason because he was required to avoid head-on-head contact until the problem was under control, although he was able to do conditioning and weightlifting. While consulting with his medical team and waiting to be cleared, he also spoke to Damian Lillard for advice and information about the NBA’s star’s own recent experience with blood clot issues.

Jackson only returned to full practices Monday, but he feels confident he can step back into his job of protecting Matthew Stafford’s blind side in Week 1.

“It was tough at first,” he said. “June 9 was the initial point that I knew I had blood clots. From there until now, up and down that roller coaster, and now being here is a great thing.”

Jackson was sidelined three months after he agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with the Rams, who wouldn’t allow their homegrown left tackle to leave in free agency.

The contract was a milestone achievement for Jackson, who signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He was a backup on the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021-22 season.

He started at guard and tackle the following year before his initial struggles with blood clots, which sidelined him for the second half of the season.

Jackson said Monday that he had “a provoked clot” in his lungs in 2022, whereas the current issues were “just like out of nowhere, just unprovoked. A little different, but kind of the same.”

Jackson returned to the Rams in 2023 and seized the starting job at left tackle from Joseph Noteboom. He cemented his place on the line while making 29 starts over the past two seasons, and Los Angeles signed him before he hit unrestricted free agency.

The Rams scrambled for a Plan B after Jackson discovered the blood clot issue, signing veteran tackles D.J. Humphries and David Quessenberry. Los Angeles is carrying 10 offensive linemen on its roster.

But Jackson has received clearance to continue his career, and the Rams are grateful.

“He’s handled it like an unbelievable professional,” Stafford said. “I’m so proud of him and happy for him. Unfortunate when you have to deal with stuff like that, but he’s done a hell of a job behind the scenes.”

Stafford and Jackson weren’t on the field in uniform much this summer, but they still spent plenty of time together: Stafford missed the first four weeks of camp with an aggravated disk in his back before returning two weeks ago.

“I was kind of behind the scenes for a while doing my own stuff, working out and seeing what he’s doing and how he’s been taking care of business,” Stafford said. “That’s what you want from your guy, and he’s done a hell of a job, really his whole career. It’s been kind of cool watching him grow into the player and the person he is right now, and I’m just happy for him.”

NOTES: Stafford confirmed he’ll start Sunday, and he isn’t worried about getting hurt if he takes a hit on his balky back: “Whatever happens, happens. I’m playing like I always play. I’ve got no issues with a physical game. Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I’m not thinking twice about that at all.” … The Rams’ injury report was essentially empty Wednesday, with Jackson participating in the full practice.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer