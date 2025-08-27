Seahawks claim cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers, release Shaquill Griffin

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers on Wednesday.

To clear room for Kendrick on the 53-man roster, Seattle released veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who it signed to a one-year deal in June with the expectation of him competing for the team’s third cornerback spot.

Kendrick, 25, won national championships at both Clemson and Georgia before he was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie while making six starts. Kendrick took over a starting role in 2023, starting 12 of 17 games played, and then he missed the entire 2024 season because of a torn ACL.

Across two seasons in Los Angeles, Kendrick recorded 92 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.

Griffin, 30, was a 2017 third-round pick of the Seahawks and spent his first four seasons with the team. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019, and then signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2021. In addition to his time with the Jaguars, Griffin also played for the Texans, Panthers and Vikings over the past two seasons before signing with Seattle as a free agent earlier this offseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer