NFC West wide open as 49ers seek redemption and Rams face uncertainty at quarterback View Photo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Headed into the 2025 NFL season, there might not be any division as wide open as the NFC West.

The NFC West has the narrowest range of odds to win the division, according to BetMGM, with all four teams having reasonable cases to take the title.

The San Francisco 49ers are the betting favorites despite a last-place finish in 2025 with hopes that better health and the easiest projected schedule can get the team back into contention after a disappointing six-win season in 2024.

With the Super Bowl being held on their home field on Feb. 8, the Niners are hoping a turnaround can lead to the championship that has eluded the franchise since winning a fifth title 31 years ago.

“I don’t look at it as being anything or bust, but obviously we want to be successful,” star left tackle Trent Williams. “We have the talent to be successful. There’s no greater motivator than the Super Bowl being here right in our backyard.”

The defending division champion Los Angeles Rams enter the season with a bit of uncertainty after 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford missed most of training camp with a bad back.

Seattle and Arizona are looking to break the stranglehold Los Angeles and San Francisco have had on the division the past four seasons but have their own questions at quarterback with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith as starter for the Seahawks and Kyler Murray looking to fulfill his lofty potential with the Cardinals.

It all adds up to an intriguing race where each team has a legitimate chance at the playoffs or a last-place finish.

Niners seek a bounce-back season

The Super Bowl hangover hit San Francisco hard last season as a team that lost the title game in overtime to Kansas City in the 2023 season fell flat and missed the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Injuries to stars such as Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk severely hampered the offense and the defense under first-year coordinator Nick Sorensen was exposed.

That led to an offseason shakeup that had former All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and several defensive veterans leave as the Niners aimed to get younger and cheaper.

The star power is still there with Williams, McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Fred Warner, along with quarterback Brock Purdy, who got rewarded with a five-year, $265 million extension in May.

But San Francisco will need significant contributions from the rookie class led by first-round defensive end Mykel Williams to get back to the top of the league.

Even if the Niners fall short of their 2023 level, a favorable schedule that includes 10 games against the 12 teams with the lowest win totals, according to BetMGM, could be enough to sneak back into the playoffs.

Seahawks commit to the run

Seattle won 10 games in coach Mike Macdonald’s first season but just missed out on the playoffs. This year’s version will have a very different look — especially on offense where Darnold and Cooper Kupp have replaced Smith and star receiver DK Metcalf.

New coordinator Klint Kubiak has an improved offensive line with left tackle Charles Cross healthy and rookie guard Grey Zabel looking strong in the preseason. That should allow him to rely heavily on the run and play-action passing after Seattle had the fifth-highest passing rate last season.

That should take pressure off Darnold, who had a career renaissance last season in Minnesota before a late-season collapse.

Macdonald’s defense took big strides as last season went on and could be one of the best in the league this season.

Rams depend on healthy Stafford

When the Rams brought in receiver Davante Adams in the offseason to team with Puka Nacua in what should be one of the top 1-2 receiving combos in the league, it looked as if Los Angeles could build on last season’s run to the divisional round.

But the success depends entirely on the health of the 37-year-old Stafford, who nearly led the Rams to a late-game comeback in the playoffs last season against last season’s eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Still one of the best QBs when healthy, Stafford fought through various injuries the past few seasons and missed a large chunk of camp this season with a back injury. While Jimmy Garoppolo might be able to fill in capably for a few weeks, any chance of the Rams contending in the playoffs relies on a healthy Stafford.

The defense should be solid no matter what thanks to a major upgrade on the front the past two drafts led by 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner.

Make-or-break season for Cardinals

The Cardinals haven’t had a winning record in two seasons under coach Jonathan Gannon and haven’t won a playoff game in six seasons after drafting Murray first overall in 2019.

If Arizona is unable to build on last season’s 8-9 record, it could be time for a change at one or both of those key spots.

Gannon has the most talent he’s had on defense after Arizona focused on that side of the ball in the offseason by signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson to fortify the front.

Second-round cornerback Will Johnson should help the back end and first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen will miss at least the first four games because of a calf injury.

The offense needs Murray to get back to the form he had before going down with a major knee injury in 2022. Murray’s rush attempts have dropped nearly in half from 2020 to 2024, but better health could bring that needed element back to Arizona’s offense.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t live up to lofty expectations as a rookie, but if he can take a major step in year two then Arizona could have a strong 1-2 combo along with tight end Trey McBride.

Predicted order of finish

49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Cardinals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer