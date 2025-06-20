USA Football’s ‘Summer Series’ in Los Angeles showcases flag football ahead of the 2028 Olympics View Photo

Being in Los Angeles this weekend, practicing and playing in flag football games, and mentoring younger players, makes it all seem that much more real for quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette.

Just three summers from now, his sport will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 LA Games. What the final roster will look like, how many NFL players may be on it, is still being sorted out.

This weekend in LA is simply another chance to showcase flag football. Approximately 900 players from nine countries are taking part in USA Football’s “Summer Series.” No active-roster NFL players are slated to take the field. But that could change down the road after league owners unanimously gave permission in May for players to participate in flag football.

“It’s gaining traction,” the 35-year-old Doucette said of his sport, which is currently already part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities. “It’s being talked about on ESPN, the NFL Network. The NFL is putting (resources) behind it. It’s an exciting, fun, fast game.”

The teams of tomorrow

The fields at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles will host tournaments and showcases for players of all ages. The men’s and women’s national teams also play in a series of friendly international matches throughout the weekend.

On top of that, federations will engage in an international high-performance summit. Basically, it’s an exchange of ideas and methodologies to grow the game around the world. The U.S. men and women are both No. 1 in the world, according to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) rankings.

“There’s sort of a sports diplomacy going on,” said Scott Hallenbeck, the CEO of USA Football. “There’s just lots of elements that I think speak really well to the growth of the sport within the Olympic movement and what’s expected within the Olympic movement and the opportunity to all learn from each other as quickly as possible.

“It’s only three years to the Olympics. … We all have to go as fast as we can.”

Fine-tuning

This is also a chance for the national teams to fine-tune before international competitions. The U.S. squads will compete in September at the IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship in Panama. The women’s team also will play at the World Games in Chengdu, China, in August.

“The friendlies are more about just seeing where your team is currently at,” Doucette said. “We are the top dogs, but we can’t go out and treat it that way. We have to keep our foot on the pedal with every game we play.”

Doucette still hopes to be the signal caller for Team USA when the LA Olympics roll around. Sure, he will be 38 at the time, but, hey, Tom Brady was winning Super Bowls beyond that age.

Lately, Doucette has drawn some headlines for his stance on NFL players contending for roster spots. His take remains simple — beat them out and welcome to the team.

“We all are family together. We don’t treat each other differently. We all compete and we want the gold medal,” Doucette said. “So if those (NFL) guys come out and try out, they make the team, congrats to them — they’re one of us.”

The rules

The games this weekend will be played following the IFAF’s 5-on-5 rules. It’s the same version fans will see in LA in 2028.

The field is smaller than an NFL field by about half: 50 yards long — along with 10 yards for each end zone — and 25 yards wide. A stop is made by ripping off one of the flags attached by a belt to a ball carrier’s waist. An offensive touchdown is worth six points with the subsequent extra-point attempt varying in value.

Soaring popularity

There was a time not too long ago when receiver/center/defensive back Ashlea Klam had to explain the sport she plays.

Not anymore. Not after flag football was added to the LA Olympics program, along with cricket, baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash, in October 2023.

With the NFL on board, the visibility has only skyrocketed. Klam plays at Keiser University in Florida, which is one of numerous NAIA schools that now have programs.

Being in LA this weekend, it’s hard for Klam not to think about LA 2028.

“I always think about LA 2028,” said Klam, who bypassed scholarship offers in track and field to concentrate on flag football. “I still feel like I’m celebrating, just knowing that it’s in the Olympics for real.”

The action

Among the events this weekend:

— The Select Bowl. This is a chance for U.S. national team coaches to scout and identify rising stars in the sport.

— The Junior International Cup. The 15- and 17-under boys’ and girls’ teams will take part in a tournament featuring squads from around the globe.

— International Bowl. This will be a chance to see some of the top players in a series of international friendlies. Australia, Canada, Germany and Japan are also on hand.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the passion and enthusiasm around the sport,” Hallenbeck said. “The more traditional tackle fan or football fan is now starting to really understand what 5-on-5 flag football is and what a great addition to overall football fandom it can be.”

