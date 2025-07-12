Cardinals 3-time Pro Bowl left tackle Luis Sharpe has died at 65

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Luis Sharpe, a three-time Pro Bowl selection at left tackle for the Cardinals during the franchise’s time in both St. Louis and Arizona, has died. He was 65.

The Cardinals confirmed Sharpe’s death through his family, a team spokesman said Saturday. Sharpe’s wife, Tameka Williams-Sharpe, also posted about her husband’s passing on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Sharpe played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals, spanning from 1982 to 1994. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 1987 to 1989 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 1988 and 1990.

Sharpe was born in Havana and played in college at UCLA. He started all 189 games he played in the NFL and was one of the team’s best players during their transition from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988.

“Throughout his lengthy and accomplished career with the Cardinals, Luis Sharpe exhibited an uncommon type of strength and toughness that made him so successful as a player,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to all of those who love Luis, in particular his family and former teammates.”

