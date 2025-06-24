Linus Karlsson leads Abbottsford Canucks to 3-2 win over Charlotte Checkers to win Calder Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Linus Karlsson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Abbotsford Canucks beat the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 on Monday night to win their first Calder Cup championship.

Sammy Blais and Danila Klimovich also scored for the Canucks, and Arshdeep Bains had two assists. Arturs Silovs finished with 28 saves.

Abbotsford is Vancouver’s first AHL affiliate to hoist the cup and the first Canadian winner since the Toronto Marlies in 2018.

John Leonard and Jack Devine scored first-period goals for the Checkers, who lost the best-of-seven American Hockey League championship series in six games.

The Canucks lost Game 5 in overtime on Saturday in front of the largest crowd to ever witness an AHL game at the Abbotsford Centre in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

After spotting Charlotte the first two goals on Monday night, the Canucks roared back with three unanswered goals, including the winner from Karlsson with 2:41 left in the second period.

Abbotsford went 1 for 2 on the power play, while Charlotte went 0 for 4.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl