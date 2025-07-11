Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs traded rugged forward Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for defenseman Henry Thrun.

The 38-year-old Reaves had two assists and 28 penalty minutes in 35 games last season. He also had an assist in three games in the American Hockey League.

The enforcer has 63 goals, 74 goals and 1,100 penalty minutes in 912 career regular-season games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas, the New York Rangers, Minnesota and Toronto. He has played 113 playoff games.

The 24-year-old Thrun had two goals and 10 assists in 62 games for the Sharks last season. He has five goals and 20 assists in 119 NHL games, all with San Jose.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl