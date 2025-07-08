NHL and the NHLPA ratify their CBA extension through 2030 View Photo

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have ratified their extension of the collective bargaining agreement, securing labor peace in the sport through 2030.

The league and union announced in a joint news release Tuesday that the deal had been approved. It took a vote of the Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the league is stronger than it ever has been, and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

The sides came to a tentative agreement on the four-year extension late last month. Among other things, it includes an 84-game regular season with less exhibition play, shorter maximum contract lengths, a playoff salary cap, no mandatory dress code for players and the creation of a full-time traveling goaltender position to eliminate the practice of emergency backup goalies, or “EBUGs,” from entering games.

“While I’m largely happy for uninterrupted hockey for, at least, 5 more years, this likely means my swan song is coming up,” longtime Colorado Avalanche EBUG Ben Hause posted on social media.

That and the other changes do not go into effect until the 2026-27 season.

“This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the union work together — an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game. That is a win for everyone,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said. “We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players. Special thanks to our executive board and negotiating committee.”

Reaching an agreement so quickly after negotiations began in April is the latest example of the cooperation between the NHL and NHLPA that produced the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year and paved the way for the return of Olympic participation in 2026 and ’30. Bettman and Walsh independently had said there were no major issues getting in the way of a CBA extension.

That is much different from decades past, including the 2012-13 lockout, which caused that season to be reduced to 48 games. The entire ’04-05 season was wiped out by a lockout, which centered on the implementation of a salary cap.

The cap that started at $39 million is now $95.5 million for next season, with bigger jumps ahead to reach $113.5 million in 2027-28. Record attendance and revenues are responsible for these increases and play a role in why owners and players wanted no part of another work stoppage because of the general agreement that business is booming and the game is heading in a positive direction.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer