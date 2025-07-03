San Jose Sharks continue their spending in NHL free agency by signing Dmitry Orlov

Dmitry Orlov is heading to the spend-happy San Jose Sharks, who have been active in NHL free agency and made a pickup off the waiver wire Thursday to reach the salary floor.

Orlov, who turns 34 later this month, signed a two-year contract worth $13 million. A Stanley Cup champion from his time in Washington who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, the veteran defenseman will count $6.5 million against the cap through 2026-27.

Orlov is the latest addition for the Sharks, who needed to add $20 million somehow to get to the $70.6 million minimum for player salaries. That counts money owed to captain Logan Couture, whose playing career is over because of a debilitating injury.

San Jose also claimed Nick Leddy off waivers from St. Louis to add to its new-look blue line that includes recently signed veteran John Klingberg, who got $4 million for next season.

“Klingberg was someone we had targeted for a little while now,” general manager Mike Grier said earlier this week. “We need someone who can run a power play. We think, as he showed he was getting healthier and healthier this year and another year out from his hip (surgery), I think he’ll be even better”

Leddy also has a year left on his contract at a cap hit of $4 million, with $3 million in actual dollars owed. Orlov is the only experienced defenseman San Jose has signed beyond 2026.

Orlov’s short-time teammate, Brent Burns, agreed to terms with Colorado on Wednesday night to a one-year contract worth $1 million with up to $3 million more attainable through performance bonuses.

Grier said, based on the Sharks’ youth movement and building process, did not expect to be involved in any of the big-money free agents this summer. One of the top players available, Danish winger Nikolaj Ehlers, remains unsigned 72 hours into the signing period that opened at noon EDT on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer