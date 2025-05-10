Hellebuyck and Jets back on road in NHL playoffs at Dallas; Florida seeks to get even vs. Toronto

Hellebuyck and Jets back on road in NHL playoffs at Dallas; Florida seeks to get even vs. Toronto View Photo

The latest version of Connor Hellebuyck certainly resembles the goalie that was so dominant in the regular season for Winnipeg. Now he has to go on the road again in the NHL playoffs against Dallas.

Florida is back in its series against Toronto, avoiding the dreaded 3-0 deficit thanks to Sergei Bobrovsky’s eight saves in overtime before Brad Marchand’s game-winning goal.

Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg and reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida resume their respective second-round series Sunday. The Jets and Stars are even switching to Dallas for Game 3, while the Panthers are home again for Game 4 against the Maple Leafs.

Hellebuyck is the odds-on favorite to win his third Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, and also among three finalists for the Hart Trophy that goes to the MVP of the NHL regular season. But he is 0-3 on the road this postseason, with a .758 save percentage and a 7.24 goals-against-average while not finishing any of the three games at St. Louis in the first round.

Since those road losses, Hellebuyck won Game 7 in overtime against the Blues and split the first two games against Dallas. The Stars got only Mikko Rantanen’s natural hat trick in the second period of their 3-2 win in the series opener, then Hellebuyck had a 21-save shutout in Game 2 late Friday night.

“There were stretches in the first round where I really liked my game, just wasn’t in the results. But, built it back better. I like where we’re at,” said Hellebuyck, who had a 25-save shutout at Dallas the final week of the regular season. “The team in front of me is playing phenomenal, so, we’re going to have fun. Just continue to have fun.”

There’s still a hill to climb for the Panthers after their 5-4 win in Game 3 — and they will have to win at least one game in Toronto to advance — but there’s new life in Sunrise going into Game 4.

“The context changes up until the puck dropping (Sunday),” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “The eight teams that are left are all legitimate teams. They can all win.”

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT (TBS/truTV/Max)

Series: Tied 1-1.

The Stars took over home-ice advantage when finally winning a Game 1 in their eight postseason series with coach Pete DeBoer over the past three seasons. They never really gave themselves a chance in Game 2, when Tyler Sequin’s double-minor penalty only 17 seconds in set up the Jets for fast 1-0 lead that they doubled 3 1/2 minutes later.

“They score on the power play and then one goes off our own skate into the net, and you’re down 2-0. … That’s a big hole in this rink. Self-inflicted. The one was kind of unlucky,” DeBoer said after Game 2.

Dallas in its last home game overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period of Game 7 against Colorado, when Rantanen had a hat trick as part of a four-point third period against his former team. He had only one shot on goal in Game 2 at Winnipeg, when Stars defensemen accounted for 10 of their 21 shots.

“We’re a resilient group and we have a lot of confidence in our game,” Stars center Wyatt Johnston said.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (TBS/truTV/Max)

Series: Toronto leads 2-1.

Toronto has scored four or more goals in each of its last four playoff games, one of three such streaks in Maple Leafs postseason history and the first time that’s happened since 1999. They’re also the first team to have such a run in this year’s playoffs.

Scoring isn’t the problem. The issue is whether Florida has found its scoring groove as well.

The Panthers are now 21-0-0 this season — and winners of 52 consecutive games since 2023, including playoffs — when scoring at least five goals. And they needed all five on Friday, with Marchand’s OT winner cutting Toronto’s series lead to 2-1.

“It’s a battle,” said Toronto’s John Tavares, who had two goals in Game 3. “Excited about the opportunity that we have on Sunday. We’re right there, so just keep going. We know we can be better in a lot of areas.”

Goaltenders have taken some hits in this series.

The Leafs said Saturday that Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1, is progressing but has not resumed skating — indicating that Joseph Woll makes his third consecutive start on Sunday. Woll has allowed 11 goals on 84 shots, an .869 save percentage. Bobrovsky has allowed 13 goals on 81 shots, an .840 save percentage.

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Sunrise, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer