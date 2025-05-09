Ottawa Charge beat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 in Game 1 of PWHL semifinal series

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Shiann Darkangelo broke a third-period tie, Gwyneth Philips made 31 saves and the Ottawa Charge beat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the PWHL semifinal series.

Darkangelo beat goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens with a wrist shot from the right side at 9:17. Brianne Jenner and Ashton Bell also scored for the Charge.

Maureen Murphy and Marie-Philip Poulin had power-play goals for regular-season champion Montreal. Desbiens stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in Laval.

Jenner opened the scoring on a power play at 4:54 of the first period, and Murphy tied it on a power play with 7:47 left in the period.

Bell put Ottawa back on top at 5:07 of the second, and Poulin tied it on a power play at 7:12 of the period.

