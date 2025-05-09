Czechs open their defense of hockey worlds title with 5-4 win over Switzerland

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Czech Republic prevailed in overtime to open the men’s ice hockey world championship with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland on Friday in a rematch of last year’s final.

Roman Cervenka scored the winner 2:30 into overtime from the left circle after David Pastrnak fed him with his second assist in the game played in Herning, Denmark.

Czech Lukas Sedlak tied the game at 4-4 on a rebound on a power play with 3:47 left to force overtime.

Matej Stransky, Filip Zadina and Filip Pyrochta also scored for the Czechs who beat the Swiss 2-0 in the final last year in Prague.

Christian Marti, Damien Riat, Sandro Schmid and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland.

In the Swedish capital of Stockholm, Finland topped Austria 2-1.

The United States played Denmark later Friday in Herning, and Sweden played Slovakia in Stockholm.

The tournament is the final men’s international test before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, where NHL players return to the Olympics after 12 years.

