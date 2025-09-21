McCown throws 74-yard TD pass to Henry Jr.; UTSA stops 2-point try and beats Colorado State 17-16

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Owen McCown threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Robert Henry Jr. with 4:49 remaining, and UTSA then prevented a 2-point conversion attempt to beat Colorado State 17-16 on Saturday night.

Following Henry’s go-ahead touchdown, Colorado State’s Jackson Brousseau led a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rocky Beers with 29 seconds left. Isaiah Hankins’ PAT was good but UTSA was called for an offside penalty and the Rams then attempted the 2-point conversion. Tahj Bullock threw an incomplete pass to Lloyd Avant and the Rams didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

McCown completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards and threw two interceptions. Henry finished with 21 carries for 144 yards that included a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and finished with two receptions for 76 yards for UTSA (2-2).

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 14 of 25 passes for 176 yards and Brousseau was 10-of-12 passing for 78 yards. Avant ran for 96 yards on 10 carries to lead Colorado State (1-2).

Bullock ran for a 10-yard touchdown for Colorado State and capped a 9-play, 67-yard drive that tied it 10-all with 6:19 to play.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football