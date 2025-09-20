SMU and TCU honor 9-year-old Texas flash flood victim whose parents are alums of the schools

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 9-year-old Texas girl who was among 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors who died in flash flooding on the Fourth of July was honored by TCU and SMU before the alma maters of her parents played Saturday.

In a joint social media post leading up the game, SMU and TCU described Lila Bonner as having a vibrant spirit and boundless love for animals that lives on through her foundation dedicated to saving animals and spreading kindness.

“Lila was the heart of a ‘house divided’ — proudly donning TCU purple and SMU red and blue, a true reflection of her family’s split loyalties, with her father, Blake, a TCU alum, and her mother, Caitlin, an SMU alum,” the post read. “Red and blue made purple in Lila’s world, uniting us all in her memory.”

Lila was among those swept to their deaths when fast-rising floodwaters of the Guadalupe River roared through the girls’ summer camp in the Texas Hill Country. All told, the destructive flooding in Texas killed at least 136 people and washed away homes and vehicles.

Lila’s parents and her two younger sisters, along with other family and friends, were at Saturday’s game, the last one scheduled between the Mustangs and Horned Frogs in a series that dates back to 1915 for the old Southwest Conference rivals.

“We’ve been bringing our girls to TCU games since they were born. Lila was a total super fan,” Caitlin Bonner said on the field before the game, calling the recognition from the schools special. “We’re missing our No. 1 super fan.”

“Join us in honoring this incredible young girl who loved both teams and brought light to everyone around her,” the post continued. “Together, let’s show that even in rivalry, we can unite for a cause greater than the game.”

The schools also called attention to her foundation, Lila’s Light.

___

