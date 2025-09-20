Haynes throws TD pass, Morgan kicks 4 FG, Tulsa gets rare win over Oklahoma State 19-12

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Seth Morgan kicked four field goals to help Tulsa defeat Oklahoma State 19-12 on Friday night for the first time in 27 years.

Hayes started his second straight game in place of Kirk Francis and completed 23 of 36 passes without an interception for Tulsa (2-2), which last beat Oklahoma State in 1998. It was the Golden Hurricane’s first win in Stillwater since Nov. 3, 1951.

Morgan kicked field goals of 27, 38 and 47 yards to give the Golden Hurricane a 16-3 halftime lead. He connected from 47 yards on Tulsa’s first drive of the third quarter to make it 19-3.

Oklahoma State (1-2) rallied after that behind Zane Flores, a third-year freshman making his second career start. Flores passed for 214 yards and rushed for 56 and scored on a 5-yard keeper to cut the deficit to 19-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Logan Ward’s 49-yard field goal with 5:49 left in the quarter made it 19-12. The game ended when the Cowboys’ Gavin Freeman was pushed out of bounds at the Tulsa 10-yard line.

Oklahoma State was playing for the first time since a 69-3 loss to then-No. 6 Oregon on Sept. 6.

The takeaway

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane rebounded in a big way following a 42-23 home loss to Navy. Tulsa’s defense held Oklahoma State to three points and 117 of its 403 total yards in the first half.

Oklahoma State: Things have gone from bad to worse for coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys, who have won just one of their last 12 games dating to last season.

Up next

Tulsa: Hosts Tulane on Sept. 27.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Baylor on Sept. 27.

