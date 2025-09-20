Gronowski runs for 3 TDs in Iowa’s 38-28 win over Rutgers in Big Ten opening game

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mark Gronowski ran for three touchdowns and passed for 186 yards to lead Iowa to a 38-28 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten season-opener for both teams on Friday.

He is the first Iowa QB with three rushing touchdowns since Matt Rodgers in 1990.

Gronowski scored two fourth quarter TDs for Iowa (3-1), erasing a 28-24 Rutgers lead. The transfer from South Dakota State came into the game tied for the most wins (51) by a quarterback in FBS/FCS play.

“He (Gronowski) just keeps getting better,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “He’s a high-caliber guy. It’s not surprising.

“We played good complimentary football and made some big stops. Fortunately we got a little traction in the second part of the second half.”

Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 330 yards and ran for two TDs for the Scarlet Knights (3-1).

The Takeaway

Iowa: The offense has finally come around. The Hawkeyes pounded out 346 total yards with a balanced attack (186 passing, 160 rushing). They entered the game ranked 103d in total offense in the FBS.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 0-5 against Iowa — one of six Big Ten schools they have never defeated.

Key Play

Jaxon Rexroth intercepted a Kaliakmanis pass with 5:39 to play that set up Iowa’s second TD of the fourth quarter. Defensive end Max Llewellyn hurried Kaliakmanis into throwing his first interception of the season.

Strong Return

After missing last week’s game against Norfolk State with an injury, Rutgers’ wide receiver Ian Strong returned to catch a career-high 151 yards. Together with KJ Duff and DT Sheffield, Rutgers has one of the country’s most formidable long-ball threats.

Big Play

Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen returned the opening kickoff for 100 yards and a TD. It was the first time a Hawkeye took the opening kickoff for a touchdown since C.J. Jones ran one back against USC in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

“We made too many mistakes against a very good football team,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “We didn’t deserve to win this game. This team will be a good football team. Right now, we’re not there yet.”

Injury Update

Schiano revealed that running back CJ Campbell is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Campbell is second in rushing yards in three games for Rutgers.

Up Next

Iowa hosts Indiana on Sept. 27. Rutgers is at Minnesota on Sept. 27

EVERETT MERRILL

The Associated Press