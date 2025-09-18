San Jose State takes on FCS Idaho

Idaho (2-1) at San Jose State (0-2), Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 328 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 248 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 80 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (133rd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 411.5 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 216 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (95th)

Idaho Offense

Overall: 364.3 yards per game (41st in FCS)

Passing: 144.3 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 220 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (62nd)

Idaho Defense

Overall: 310 yards per game (23rd in FCS)

Passing: 207 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 103 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (13th)

San Jose State is 3rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 16% of third downs.

San Jose State ranks 127th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

San Jose State ranks 8th in the FBS averaging 27 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 496 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 52.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Floyd Chalk IV, 83 yards on 20 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 255 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Idaho

Passing: Joshua Wood, 433 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Wood, 273 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Jezioro, 159 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

San Jose State fell to Texas 38-7 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Eget passed for 188 yards on 21-of-42 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Jabari Bates had 44 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Kyri Shoels had eight receptions for 73 yards.

Idaho won 20-6 over Utah Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. Wood led Idaho with 119 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Art Williams carried the ball 16 times for 144 yards. Jezioro put up 50 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Stanford on Sept. 27. Idaho plays at Montana on Sept. 27.

By The Associated Press