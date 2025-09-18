Cal matches up with San Diego State in Week 4

Cal (3-0) at San Diego State (1-1), Sept. 20 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Cal by 12.5. Against the spread: Cal 2-1, San Diego State 1-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 387.7 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 266.3 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 121.3 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (60th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 280 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 197.7 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 82.3 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 10.7 points per game (19th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 184.5 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (78th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 245.5 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 151.5 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 94 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 18 points per game (47th)

Cal ranks 93rd in third down percentage, converting 36.8% of the time. San Diego State ranks 7th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 21.2%.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 772 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 210 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 175 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 50.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 188 yards on 38 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacob Bostick, 101 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Cal defeated Minnesota 27-14 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Sagapolutele threw for 279 yards on 24-of-38 attempts (63.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 13 times for 42 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Grizzell had four receptions for 60 yards.

San Diego State was beaten by Washington State 36-13 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Denegal passed for 133 yards on 15-of-30 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sutton had 88 rushing yards on 15 carries. Jordan Napier had seven receptions for 69 yards.

Next game

Cal plays at Boston College on Sept. 27. San Diego State plays at Northern Illinois on Sept. 27.

By The Associated Press