Louisiana visits Eastern Michigan in Week 4

Louisiana (1-2) at Eastern Michigan (0-3), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana by 2.5. Against the spread: Louisiana 0-2, Eastern Michigan 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 253.7 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 59.3 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 194.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (115th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 365 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 138.3 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 226.7 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (89th)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 387.7 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 132 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (89th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 525.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 234 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 291.7 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 42.7 points per game (135th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Louisiana is 122nd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 48.6% of the time. Eastern Michigan ranks 135th, allowing a 62.2% third down conversion rate.

Eastern Michigan is 14th in the FBS averaging 31.7 penalty yards per game.

Louisiana is 61st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 81.8% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Louisiana is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:46, while Eastern Michigan’s 114th-ranked average is 27:04.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: Daniel Beale, 91 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 41.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 226 yards on 30 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 63 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 767 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 219 yards on 30 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 230 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Louisiana fell 52-10 to Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 13. Beale passed for 5 yards on 1-of-8 attempts (12.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Perry had 86 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Caden Jensen had one reception for five yards.

Eastern Michigan fell to Kentucky 48-23 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kim passed for 330 yards on 25-of-42 attempts (59.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Lockett recorded 90 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana hosts Marshall on Sept. 27. Eastern Michigan plays at Central Michigan on Sept. 27.

By The Associated Press