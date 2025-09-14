Jennings runs for 224 yards, 4 TDs in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 34-8 win over Lincoln (Calif.)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Jennings rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 34-8 win over Lincoln (California) on Saturday night.

Christian Peters was 14 of 23 for 182 yards passing for the Golden Lions (1-2) with a 53-yard touchdown to Kareem Burke in the game’s first minute but was intercepted three times.

Jennings’ ran 21 yards for a 13-0 lead before the Oaklanders cut it to 13-8 near halftime on Rodney Washington’s return of a blocked punt.

Jennings broke the game open with three second-half touchdown runs of 16, 25 and 11 yards.

The Golden Lions (1-2) outgained Lincoln 525-181 and dominated first downs 33-12.

Rob Brazziel was 11 of 19 for 130 yards passing with an interception for the Oaklanders.

