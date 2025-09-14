Allen’s 2 touchdowns lead dominant North Alabama rushing attack in 49-21 win over Northeastern State

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jayvian Allen rushed for two touchdowns and 98 yards as North Alabama eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark against Northeastern State in a 49-21 win over Northeastern State on Saturday night.

Five different ballcarriers eclipsed the 30-yard mark for North Alabama. Allen had 91 yards on eight carries. Jalen Fletcher went for 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jalyn Daniels had 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries. L.T. Sanders had 30 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Quarterback Destin Wade was 11-for-15 with 161 yards and a touchdown, and ran seven times for 43 yards.

Donnie Smith led Northeastern State’s offense, going 18-for-35 with 222 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Three different Northeastern State receivers eclipsed the 92-yard mark, all with five receptions. La’Vontae Shenault had 92 yards. Both Cam Woods and Ramon McKinney Jr. had 94 yards.

Northeastern State will fall to 2-1 before embarking on its Mid America Intercollegiate Athletics Association schedule. North Alabama (1-2) notched its first win before starting its United Athletic Conference slate.

—

