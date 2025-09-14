USC overcomes 3-hour delay and slow start to hold off Purdue for 33-17 victory in Big Ten opener View Photo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jayden Maiava and Waymond Jordan each ran for touchdowns, and 360-pound defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett returned an interception 70 yards for a score to lead Southern California past Purdue 33-17 after kickoff was delayed for 3 hours, 5 minutes because of weather.

The Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) got their first win in the Eastern time zone since September 2012 at Syracuse, ending a nine-game skid — albeit with an unexpected 6:45 p.m. EDT start that coach Lincoln Riley joked was more like West Coast time.

Maiava finished 17 of 28 with 282 yards on a day the highest-scoring team in the Football Bowl Subdivision was held to a season-low point total. Ja’Kobi Lane had three catches for 115 yards while Jordan ran 18 times for 77 yards. Eli Sanders had 10 carries for 75 yards.

Purdue (2-1, 0-1) lost for the first time under new coach Barry Odom, who coached Maiava two years ago at UNLV. Ryan Browne was 24 of 39 with 305 yards, one TD and three interceptions while scoring the first rushing TD against the Trojans this season on a 34-yard run when he scooped up an errant, bouncing lateral and scooted down the sideline.

USC took at 10-0 lead on Maiava’s 3-yard TD run to open the second quarter and extended the margin to 17-3 on Jordan’s 6-yard run late in the first half. The Trojans started the second half with two field goals, then got Jarrett’s to make it 30-10 late in the third quarter. Purdue couldn’t recover.

Southern California: When the Trojans couldn’t rely on their video game offense for points in their first trip to Ross-Ade Stadium since 1976, they still did enough to snap a 14-game losing streak when playing in the Eastern or Central time zones. Will it be enough to make the Top 25? Maybe.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have exceeded last year’s victory total and though they were competitive, it didn’t feel like they passed this season’s first big test. They gave up four sacks, had three turnovers on red-zone possessions, had no takeaways and didn’t do quite enough to win on a day they honored former quarterback and CBS analyst Gary Danielson and the 2000 Rose Bowl team.

Southern Cal: Hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

Purdue: Faces a more daunting challenge next Saturday at No. 8 Notre Dame.

