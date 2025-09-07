UCLA hosts New Mexico in Week 3

New Mexico (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 324.0 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 195.5 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 128.5 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (117th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 421.5 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 204.5 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 217.0 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (121st)

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 319.0 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 186.0 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 133.0 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (88th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 419.0 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 258.0 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (106th)

UCLA is 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 70.4% of the time. New Mexico ranks 77th on offense, converting on 40.7% of third downs.

UCLA is 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

UCLA ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 79.5 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 1st-ranked 9.0 per-game average.

New Mexico is 77th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. UCLA’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

UCLA is 111th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:59, compared to New Mexico’s 52nd-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 391 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 106 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 118 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 363 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 174 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 127 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UCLA lost 30-23 to UNLV on Saturday, Sept. 6. Iamaleava passed for 255 yards on 29-of-41 attempts (70.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jaivian Thomas had 43 rushing yards on five carries, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Gilmer recorded 87 yards on eight catches.

New Mexico won 32-22 over Idaho State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Layne threw for 155 yards on 13-of-21 attempts (61.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Humphrey carried the ball 18 times for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Dorian Thomas recorded 56 yards on five catches.

Next game

UCLA plays at Northwestern on Sept. 27. New Mexico hosts New Mexico State on Sept. 27.

By The Associated Press