North Texas matches up with Washington State in Week 3

Washington State (2-0) at North Texas (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 434.0 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 276.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (29th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 211.0 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 87.5 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 123.5 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (48th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 232.5 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 71.0 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (88th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 218.0 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 83.0 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

North Texas ranks 24th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 52.0% of the time.

North Texas is 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

North Texas is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Washington State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 553 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Makenzie McGill, 103 yards on 22 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 156 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Jaxon Potter, 465 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 86 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 119 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

North Texas defeated Western Michigan 33-30 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Mestemaker led North Texas with 224 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 24 yards. McGill had 102 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Young had four receptions for 59 yards.

Washington State beat San Diego State 36-13 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Potter led Washington State with 257 yards on 28-of-42 passing (66.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Vorhees carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards. Meredith had eight receptions for 88 yards.

Next game

North Texas plays at Army on Sept. 20. Washington State hosts Washington on Sept. 20.

By The Associated Press