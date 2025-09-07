Stanford takes on Boston College in ACC action
Boston College (1-1) at Stanford (0-2), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: ACC Network
Key stats
Stanford Offense
Overall: 223.5 yards per game (132nd in FBS)
Passing: 125.5 yards per game (124th)
Rushing: 98.0 yards per game (121st)
Scoring: 11.5 points per game (127th)
Stanford Defense
Overall: 319.0 yards per game (71st in FBS)
Passing: 192.5 yards per game (65th)
Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (65th)
Scoring: 25.0 points per game (91st)
Boston College Offense
Overall: 506.0 yards per game (21st in FBS)
Passing: 424.0 yards per game (2nd)
Rushing: 82.0 yards per game (125th)
Scoring: 53.0 points per game (8th)
Boston College Defense
Overall: 274.0 yards per game (42nd in FBS)
Passing: 191.5 yards per game (64th)
Rushing: 82.5 yards per game (28th)
Scoring: 26.0 points per game (96th)
Stanford ranks 101st in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Boston College ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.6%.
Stanford ranks 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Boston College’s 45th-ranked +1 margin.
Stanford is 91st in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Boston College’s 30th-ranked 37.0 per-game average.
Team leaders
Stanford
Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 251 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 51.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Micah Ford, 134 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Bryce Farrell, 68 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs
Boston College
Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 658 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Turbo Richard, 103 yards on 29 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Lewis Bond, 228 yards on 22 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
Stanford was defeated by BYU 27-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Gulbranson threw for 142 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Ford had 21 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Farrell put up 68 yards on five catches.
Boston College fell 42-40 to Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lonergan passed for 390 yards on 34-of-45 attempts (75.6%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Richard had 55 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Bond had 11 receptions for 90 yards.
Next game
Stanford plays at Virginia on Sept. 20. Boston College hosts California on Sept. 27.
By The Associated Press