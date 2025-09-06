Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes as No. 7 Texas rolls past San Jose State 38-7 View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran for another and No. 7 Texas rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat San Jose State 38-7 Saturday.

Manning was 19 of 30 for 295 yards and one interception in his second game as the starter. He scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Texas (1-1).

Last week he completed 10 of 17 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception during a 14-7 loss at Ohio State.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone and tight end Jack Endries each had two touchdown receptions in the first half. Manning and Livingstone combined for an 83-yard touchdown, the longest pass play for the Longhorns since 2017. Livingstone finished with four catches for 128 yards.

Manning also had completions of 36, 33 and 22 yards.

“I thought he played aggressively,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He threw the ball down the field. I thought he did a great job extending plays. He used his arm to create explosive plays. He used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown.”

Manning was less impressed, citing the interception he threw to Jalen Apalit-Williams at the San Jose 13 in the second quarter.

“Sloppy on my part,” Manning said. “Can’t turn the ball over in the red area. I made a few more plays (than against Ohio State) but once again wasn’t very efficient.”

Earlier in the week, Texas defenders lamented having the 24-game streak of forcing a turnover snapped during the loss at Ohio State. That changed in the first quarter Saturday, when Texas safety Jelani McDonald tipped Walker Eget’s pass and senior Jaylon Guilbeau made the first interception of his career, the first of four turnovers by San Jose State (0-2).

Guilbeau carried the ball with him to the postgame news conference.

“When I got the interception, I said, ‘I gotta keep that ball,’” Guilbeau said. “It’s my first pick, so I’m gonna sign it and hang it up.”

Eget completed 21 of 42 for 188 yards and threw the one interception. Kyri Shoels had eight receptions for 73 yards for the Spartans. Danny Scudero had seven catches for 66 yards.

The takeaway

San Jose State: The Spartans have struggled with turnovers. Last week they lost the ball three times — two interceptions and a fumble during a 16-14 loss to Central Michigan.

“I thought our kids battled to the end, which is great to see, our resolve and grit,” San Jose State coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “But it’s two weeks in a row that turnovers killed us.”

Texas: The Longhorns gained 472 yards and forced four San Jose turnovers. But they committed 12 penalties for 115 yards against San Jose State.

“It’s kind of like two steps forward, one step back,” Sarkisian said.

Longhorns injuries

Running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive tackle Alex January, both starters, missed the game with injuries.

“I think about the big picture here with a lot of these injuries, especially early in the season,” Sarkisian said.

Up next

San Jose State hosts Idaho on Sept. 20 and Texas hosts UTEP on Sept. 13.

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press