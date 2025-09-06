No. 14 Florida State scores on 10 straight drives in 77-3 rout of East Texas A&M

No. 14 Florida State scores on 10 straight drives in 77-3 rout of East Texas A&M View Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Duce Robinson, as No. 14 Florida State routed East Texas A&M 77-3 on Saturday.

FSU (2-0) scored on 10 straight drives to open the game and finished with its most points in the Mike Norvell era. The Seminoles’ six passing TDs is their most in a game since 2011.

Gavin Sawchuk had three touchdowns, including a 53-yard catch-and-run on fourth down that was his first career receiving TD. The Oklahoma transfer also had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs as the Seminoles piled up 361 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Coming off an upset of then-No. 14 Alabama in the opener, coach Mike Norvell wanted to see how the Seminoles responded.

“I thought they truly came with a purpose and a passion to get better,” Norvell said. “I wanted to see their response and to go compete as a team that’s passionate to get better.”

Robinson had four catches for 160 yards in the first 15 minutes, the most receiving yards by a Florida State player in a quarter in program history. The Southern Cal transfer finished with five catches for 173 yards and two scores, including an impressive one-handed snag.

Castellanos, a Boston College transfer, guided Florida State’s first six touchdown drives. Freshman backup Kevin Sperry had a pair of touchdown passes, including Amaree Williams’ 35-yard catch-and-run. Williams’ touchdown catch came in the third quarter, and a few minutes later the tight end / defensive end recorded his first college sack.

Earl Little Jr. and Jerry Wilson each had interceptions in the first half that led to Florida State touchdowns.

Playing for Pritchard

The Seminoles were playing with heavy hearts after freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot on Sunday night in Havana, Fla. Florida State players honored him by wearing sweatbands with his No. 35 jersey number, and Little Jr. brought Pritchard’s No. 35 jersey to midfield for the pregame coin toss.

“It’s something that made us go out there and play for him today,” Castellanos said. “His dad was with us on the sideline and in the locker room. We’re praying for Ethan. We wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully God upstairs gives him a second chance at life.”

Pritchard is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Poll implications

Florida State opened the season unranked and isn’t likely to move up from No. 14 unless an upset or two creates a spot.

The takeaway

Florida State: The Seminoles dominated from the start through the air and on the ground. They were on pace to surpass the school record of 80 points before they backed off in the fourth quarter.

East Texas A&M: The Lions (0-2) punted seven times and couldn’t generate much offense, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.

Up next

Florida State: Has a bye. The Seminoles next host Kent State on Sept. 20.

East Texas A&M: Has a bye. The Lions next play at Grambling on Sept. 20.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press