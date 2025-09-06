Riddell throws 5 TD passes to carry Duquesne past Lincoln 55-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw five touchdown passes in the first half and Duquesne rolled to a 55-14 win over Division II Lincoln (Pa) on Saturday for the Dukes’ 18th-straight home-opening win.

Shawn Solomon had a 24-yard touchdown run between Riddell’s short touchdown passes to B.J. Alexander and Joey Isabella for a 21-0 lead. After a Lincoln score, Riddell threw three more scores, including a second to Isabella, to make it 41-7 at the half as the Dukes scored on all six possessions.

Riddell finished 15 of 20 for 239 yards. Combined with two other quarterbacks, Duquesne (1-1) was 22 of 29 for 307 yards. Three running backs had between 40 and 50 yards as the Dukes added another 177 yards on the ground.

Hamas Duren threw two touchdown passes for Lincoln (1-1), finishing 19 of 34 for 191 yards. He was sacked four times as the ground attack finished with 23 total yards.

