Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89

Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89 View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored a career-high 30 points, Azura Stevens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 97-89 on Wednesday night.

The Aces were without star center A’ja Wilson for the final 11 minutes of the game after she left with 1:17 left in the third quarter with a head injury. She was accidentally hit in the face on Dearica Hamby’s drive to the basket.

Jackson went 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line to top her previous best of 25 points against Dallas last season.

Hamby scored 19 points for Los Angeles (4-7) to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Kelsey Plum had 13 points and nine assists against her former team.

Jackie Young tied her career high with 34 points and Chelsea Gray added 28 for Las Vegas (4-4), which has lost two straight games. Wilson was 2 of 12 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Young scored 14 straight Las Vegas points in the second quarter.

Hamby, Stevens and Jackson all scored in double figures in the first half to help Los Angeles build a 50-41 lead.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball