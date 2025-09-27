Miller Moss throws 3 TDs as Louisville rallies past Pitt 34-27 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miller Moss passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the fourth quarter — and Louisville remained unbeaten by rallying past Pittsburgh 34-27 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 ACC) trailed by 17 points in the first quarter and 10 at halftime but dug their way out behind Moss and a defense that kept the Panthers (2-2, 0-1) in check in the second half.

Moss connected with tight end Jaleel Skinner for a 12-yard score to tie it at 27 with 10:49 remaining. Louisville linebacker T.J. Quinn then stepped in front of an Eli Rothstein pass in Pitt territory to give the Cardinals the ball back.

It took Moss all of five plays to guide Louisville 30 yards, the last eight coming on a lob to the corner of the end zone to Nate Kurisky that gave the Cardinals their first lead of the day.

Chris Bell caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a score for Louisville. Caullin Lacy added 95 yards receiving as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 for the second time in coach Jeff Brohm’s three seasons at his alma mater.

Holstein completed 14 of 26 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and two picks before being pulled in favor of Cole Gonzales after his second interception set up Louisville’s go-ahead touchdown. Gonzales managed to produce one first down but not another, and the Cardinals bled most of the rest of the 2:46 remaining before picking off Gonzales in the waning seconds.

Pivotal play

The game turned early in the second quarter when Pitt punt returner Kenny Johnson signaled for a fair catch before being run into by Louisville’s Antonio Meeks.

Johnson chased after the kick as it bounded toward the Panther end zone. He touched it but couldn’t control it, and the Cardinals fell on it inside the Pitt five.

Officials initially threw a flag for fair catch interference but picked it up, saying Meeks had been blocked into Johnson.

The Takeaway

Louisville: The Cardinals haven’t exactly been aesthetically pleasing during their unbeaten start but found a way to pass their first test against a Power Four team, and an ACC rival at that.

Pitt: Given two weeks to recover from an upset loss at rival West Virginia — another game the Panthers appeared to have control of in the fourth quarter — Pitt met the same fate at home despite a fast start. The Panthers have dropped seven straight games against Power Four teams since a 7-0 start last season, and now might have questions at quarterback going forward.

Up next

Louisville: welcomes Virginia to L&N Cardinal Stadium next Saturday.

Pitt: hosts Boston College next Saturday.

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer