Luke Yoder runs for 2 TDs in fourth quarter, helping Lehigh preserve a 44-30 win over Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder ran for two touchdowns and Hayden Johnson threw for two, leading Lehigh to a 44-30 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Yoder carried seven times in a nine-play drive and his 25-yard touchdown run with about a minute to play gave the Mountain Hawks their 44-30 lead.

Yoder, who had a career-high 174 yards rushing last week in a win over Bucknell, was credited with 173 yards against Penn.

Johnson completed 15 of 31 passes for 240 yards and the Mountain Hawks (No. 9 FCS coaches poll, 5-0) had 299 yards on the ground for a total of 539 yards. Geoffrey Jamiel had eight receptions for 132 yards.

Liam O’Brien threw three touchdown passes for Penn, the last covering 18 yards to Jared Richardson that drew the Quakers within 30-27 in the fourth quarter.

But O’Brien was intercepted by Tyler Ochojski on the Quakers’ next possession and Yoder’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 20-yard drive.

Mason Walters kicked a 32-yard field goal on Penn’s next possession to make it 37-30 before Lehigh wrapped it up with a nine-play, 75-yard drive in which Yoder did most of the work.

O’Brien was 28-of-37 passing for 316 yards. Richardson had 141 yards receiving with two touchdowns, but the Quakers (1-1) had only 29 yards rushing.

Johnson’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Matt D’Avino combined with three field goals by Nick Garrido led Lehigh to a 16-14 halftime lead.

Lehigh took a 48-15 lead in the series with the Quakers. Lehigh has won 14 of the last 21 meetings dating back to 1975. The teams first met in 1885.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football