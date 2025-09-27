Barton, Hines rally Wagner to 18-13 win over Norfolk State for first win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Barton threw two touchdown passes as Wagner scored on three consecutive drives in the second half to beat Norfolk State 18-13 on Saturday.

The Seahawks (1-4) used an interception to set up the first score, a 1-yard run by Andre Hines that capped a 41-yard drive. Then Barton capped two long drives with scoring passes. The first was a big play, connecting with Malik Redd-Hubbard for 62 yards, the second was a 24-yard pass to Johans Bars to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Xzavion Evans had a 14-yard TD run and Kevon King a 1-yard plunge to give the Spartans (1-4) a 13-0 lead after one quarter. The scores were set up by a fumble recovery on the Wagner 29 and an interception near midfield.

Hines finished with 108 yards on the ground and Barton had 183 yards on 14-of-23 passing with two picks.

Two quarterbacks combined to go 22-of-38 passing for 148 yards and both threw interceptions, including one at the Wagner 41 with 5:35 to play. The Seahawks then burned up the clock with 11 plays, taking them to the Spartan 7 when time ran out.

