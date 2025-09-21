Green, Yoder combine to rush for 290 yards, 3 TDs in Lehigh’s 41-24 win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jaden Green rushed for two touchdowns and 116 yards on 14 carries and Luke Yoder had 174 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as Lehigh rolled past Bucknell in a 41-24 win on Saturday.

Hayden Johnson was 16-for-20 for 171 yards passing and two touchdowns. He had a rushing touchdown called back for holding.

The Mountain Hawks (4-0, 2-0 Patriot League), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, continued an undefeated start to their season. The Bison (2-2, 0-1) won last year’s meeting 38-35 in overtime.

Lehigh scored 21 unanswered in the third quarter to lead 38-10.

Lehigh rushed for 323 yards to Bucknell’s 90.

Lehigh sacked Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker IV six times. It’s the second consecutive year that Lehigh has sacked Rucker at least five times.

Rucker was 23-for-34 for 291 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He led all Bucknell rushers with 67 yards on 10 carries. Sam Milligan had 109 receiving yards on five receptions.

