21-point second-quarter swing sends Delaware past FIU, 38-16

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns, Jo Silver had 66 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Delaware defeated Florida International, 38-16 on Saturday night.

The Blue Hens (3-1) went 5-for-6 in the red zone, scoring all but seven of their points from inside the 20. They had 358 yards of total offense.

Two early interceptions by FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins allowed Delaware to minimize the damage early, and they capitalized by scoring on three straight possessions in the second quarter.

Kyre Duplessis’ 68-yard punt return touchdown at 2:37 in the second quarter capped off the 21-point swing, as the score flipped from 7-3 FIU to 24-7 Delaware before halftime.

A 7:31 Blue Hen drive ate up most of the fourth quarter and ended with Viron Ellison Jr.’s 9-yard receiving score that iced the game.

Kejon Owens led the Panthers (2-2) with 74 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Anthony Carrie had 73 yards on six carries. Alex Perry had 84 receiving yards and a touchdown.

